Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $64.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:R opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 189.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

