Brokerages Set RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) PT at $96.00

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:RLI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 174,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,505. RLI has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.70.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,904,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

