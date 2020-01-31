Brokerages Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 350

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.60).

Several analysts recently commented on MONY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 326.30 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 725,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300.80 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

