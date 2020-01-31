Brokerages Set Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Target Price at $24.17

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 561,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.