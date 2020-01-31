Brokerages Set Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $22.43

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
About Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.