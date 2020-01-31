Brokerages Set Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $22.43

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

