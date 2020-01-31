Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $64.56

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $910,401.91. Also, insider John Forsyth sold 7,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $543,317.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,133. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 106.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

