Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $19.00

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

