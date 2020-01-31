Brokerages Expect Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 203.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 248.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SYX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 25,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,131. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.13.
Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
