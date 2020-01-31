Brokerages Expect Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 245 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Systemax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Systemax by 1,205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 203.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 248.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 12.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYX traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 25,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,131. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $907.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Systemax (SYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.