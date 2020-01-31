Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $6.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $20.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.37 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $27.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,717,000 after acquiring an additional 529,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,505,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

