Brokerages Anticipate TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TETRA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. TETRA Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TETRA Technologies.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 365,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 501,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.90. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

