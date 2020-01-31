Brokerages Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

PULM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PULM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.67. 22,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,798. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

