Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,773,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,937,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

