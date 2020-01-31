Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $98.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.50 million. Luxfer posted sales of $110.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $433.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.00 million, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $428.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley began coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Luxfer has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Luxfer by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.