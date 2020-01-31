Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post sales of $5.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.62 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $24.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.04 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,782,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,821,000 after purchasing an additional 693,648 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,873,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,782,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,401. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

