Brokerages Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.99 Million

Brokerages predict that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will report $133.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $130.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year sales of $466.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.00 million to $470.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $539.41 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $568.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

HPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 43.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.16. 904,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $237.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

