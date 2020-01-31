Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.36. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%.

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

BBSI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

