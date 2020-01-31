Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. New Street Research reissued a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.10.
AVGO traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.11. 1,763,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.34. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
