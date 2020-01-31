Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. New Street Research reissued a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.11. 1,763,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.34. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.