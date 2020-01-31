Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Briggs & Stratton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.05-0.33 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.05-0.33 EPS.

Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,564. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $215.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

