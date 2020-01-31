Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.57

Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 76548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRDCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgestone Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.