Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Shares of LON BRW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 362 ($4.76). 300,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 12 month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.96%.

In related news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

