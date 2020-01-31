Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

BRC stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,982. Brady has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $564,872.49. Insiders have sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brady by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brady by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brady has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.