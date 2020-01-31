Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOUYF. Barclays upgraded shares of Bouygues from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bouygues currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.29 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

