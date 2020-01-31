Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $143.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Boston Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211,349 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boston Properties by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 948,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 168,103 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 166,791 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.26.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

