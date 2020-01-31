BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading 7.4% Higher

BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73, 238 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BORAL LTD NEW/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get BORAL LTD NEW/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BORAL LTD NEW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BORAL LTD NEW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.