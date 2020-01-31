Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.39. 62,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,857. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

