BOOM 1-Day Volume Tops $31,147.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $846,246.00 and approximately $31,147.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.02885282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM's total supply is 972,854,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,707,453 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

