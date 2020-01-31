Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $42.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,829.46. 251,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,629. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,024.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,965.11. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

