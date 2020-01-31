BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Positive” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their positive rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a reduce rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $244.01.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.