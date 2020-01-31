Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 19,245 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $160,310.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,493.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $8.21. 1,668,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,085. Bloom Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Bloom Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Bloom Energy by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

