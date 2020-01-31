BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $835.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Tidex, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

