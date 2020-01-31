Blocknet Reaches Market Cap of $13.86 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $13.86 million and $45,003.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00022909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,522,848 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

