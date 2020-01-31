Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $804.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,609,585 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

