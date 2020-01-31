Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,295,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

