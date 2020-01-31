BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

