Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 1%

Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust PLC (LON:BRIG)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.70 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.70), approximately 4,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 1,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203 ($2.67).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and a P/E ratio of 146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

In other news, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £41,600 ($54,722.44).

About Blackrock Income & Growth Invt Trust (LON:BRIG)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

