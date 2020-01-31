BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $10.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,854. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $547.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

