BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.63 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.63 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30.

BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $33.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $539.69 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

