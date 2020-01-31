Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 1.5%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), approximately 115,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38.

Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

