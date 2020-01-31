Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $67.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 17,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

