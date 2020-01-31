Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market cap of $169,206.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Scrypt alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Scrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Scrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.