Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NYSE BHVN opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

