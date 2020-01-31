Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU) Trading Up 1%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRPAU) shares were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPAU)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on the senior housing and care industry in the United States.

