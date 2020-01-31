BidaskClub Upgrades Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 53,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,679. Equity BancShares has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the third quarter worth about $1,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity BancShares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,651,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

