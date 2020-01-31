BidaskClub Lowers MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered MacroGenics from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.98.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 298,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,145. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $487.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. On average, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.