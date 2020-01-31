BidaskClub Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.71. 861,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. GDS has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 610,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $56,112,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 48.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

