BidaskClub Downgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 345,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,970. The firm has a market cap of $770.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

