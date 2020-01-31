BidaskClub Downgrades Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Asante Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Asante Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 1,259,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,493. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asante Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

