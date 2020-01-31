Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $134.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $138.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.02.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. 8,033,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,453,939. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,340,893 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

