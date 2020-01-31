Berenberg Bank Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Hold

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth $123,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 48.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

