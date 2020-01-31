Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 576.60 ($7.58). 2,991,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 628.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

